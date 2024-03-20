From the Archives: March 20 in the Pioneer

Mar. 20—March 20, 2014 — Efforts to construct a veterans home in Bemidji remain underway, with advocates saying the biggest hurdle is acquiring federal funding. Members of a county task force for the project held a panel this week, alongside state senators to share updates with the community.

March 20, 1999 — A bald eagle drew quite a crowd this week after it became stuck in a tree in town. It seems that one of the large bird's talons became lodged in the crook of a branch, preventing it from taking off. Eventually, however, and after a small gathering of people had noticed its predicament, the bird freed itself and flew away.

March 20, 1974 — Sixth-graders at Lincoln Elementary School presented their spring program on Tuesday of this week, full of country flair and all of its associated charms. The program's theme was the television show "Hee Haw" and it featured country music, cowboy hats and rustic humor.

March 20, 1924 — Bemidji schools will continue to face off in a basketball competition, with the Bemidji High School and the State Teachers College preparing to face off on the court. The upcoming game will be the third in a series of competitions meant to determine which Bemidji school will reign supreme.