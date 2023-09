Sep. 3—From the Times-Call photo archive via Longmont Museum: "A golden replica of Longmont's new pagoda — or Tower of Compassion, in the background — is displayed by Gov. John Vanderhoof, who was given it by James, left, and George Kanemoto during a ceremony in Longmont on Tuesday, in which the tower was a gift to the city by the Kanemoto families." Originally published Sept. 5, 1973. (Longmont Times-Call File — Longmont Museum)