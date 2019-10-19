Architect of Colts' infamous fake punt vs. Patriots was at it again

Perhaps Denver Broncos special teams coach Tom McMahon knew the anniversary of the NFL's worst fake punt was upon us.

Why else would McMahon, formerly the Indianapolis Colts special teams coach, call for probably the second-worst fake punt on Thursday night in Denver's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs?

Did he really think this (see below) would work?

The Chiefs' return team was having none of that trickery pic.twitter.com/bQPLm6q01K — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 18, 2019

Metaphorically, at least, haven't we all been Broncos punter Colby Wadman at one time or another?

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe pointed out that McMahon was also the mastermind behind the Colts' fake punt with a formation-never-before-seen in football that came four years ago today in a Patriots' 34-27 victory in Indianapolis.

That one left backup wide receiver Griff Whalen snapping the ball to safety Colt Anderson, all by their lonesome, with the rest of the formation yards away and not on the line of scrimmage, which led to a subsequent illegal formation penalty flag, but only after Whalen and Anderson got blasted by five Pats defenders.

Update: The Broncos' fake punt tonight and this fake punt from the Colts happened under the same special teams coach: Tom McMahon. https://t.co/gvmfjYfIxF H/T @GBostian4 https://t.co/ozvZjZnGiG — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 18, 2019

Next time, McMahon draws up a fake punt, (if there is indeed a next time), his head coach might want to just go for it. It couldn't be any worse.

