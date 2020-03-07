Archie Miller compares bracketology to Sesame Street after Indiana’s loss

Archie Miller isn’t a fan of bracketology.

The science of predicting the NCAA tournament has gained a massive following. Nearly every site that covers college basketball has a bracketologist. It’s even become a hobby for many who follow the sport.

With Indiana hovering close to the bubble, however, Miller is not pleased at how some perceive his team entering next week’s Big Ten tournament.

Indiana lost a tough home game to Wisconsin on Saturday to drop to 9-11 overall in the Big Ten. Many bracketologists have Indiana safely in the field at this point. But it’s perhaps a little too close for comfort for Miller and Hoosier faithful.

So Miller took time in his postgame press conference to unload on bracketology. Comparing it to children’s television and Sesame Street, Miller didn’t hold back with his thoughts.

"When I was in the Atlantic 10, Joe Lunardi was my best friend…" Archie Miller just compared bracketology to Sesame Street. So there's that. #iubb pic.twitter.com/T24odZhNMV — The Hoosier Network (@TheHoosierNet) March 7, 2020





Miller makes some sound points regarding his team. Indiana’s earned plenty of quality wins this season. The Big Ten is the deepest conference in the country. Keep in mind, Miller is also facing external pressure to bring a once-proud program back to national prominence.

But Indiana is below .500 in conference play. The Hoosiers are a mediocre 5-10 in Q1 games. Indiana has quality wins but also a lot of missed opportunities. So while Indiana should be in the Field of 68 next Sunday, there’s also a reason they’re in this position.

