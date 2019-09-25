Archie Manning: Peyton wants to work in NFL team front office, or ownership

Since Peyton Manning retired as a quarterback, there’s been talk that he might some day run an NFL team’s front office. His dad says that’s not just talk.

Archie Manning confirmed to the Indianapolis Star that Peyton wants to be in the NFL in some capacity, perhaps running a team or even owning a team.

“Peyton, somewhere along the line, would like to be back in football — in ownership or front office or something,” he said.

Peyton surely doesn’t have enough money to buy an NFL team, but he could buy a stake in a team, with a majority owner who would let Peyton make all the football decisions. The role John Elway plays in Denver may appeal to Manning somewhere, and that may be Manning’s next NFL step.