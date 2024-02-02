Advertisement

Archie Griffin to receive huge honor at the Rose Bowl

Phil Harrison
·1 min read

You know you’ve reached an elite status in life when there’s a statue built in your honor. In the case of former Ohio State running back, Archie Griffin, he’s also won a couple of statues.

Still, winning a statue and having one built in your likeness is totally different, and now it appears, the only two-time Heisman Trophy winner will be getting a statue built in his honor at what many consider the grandest college football stadium in the world.

The Rose Bowl announced on Friday that it will be building a statue of Griffin will be located near the Stadium’s Court of Champions. There will also be a Legend’s Walk created to celebrate the 19 Heisman Trophy winners that have played in the Rose Bowl Game. In addition to Ohio State and Griffin, student-athletes from schools such as Michigan, Oklahoma, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Wisconsin, and more will be honored.

Griffin is one of just two players to have started in four Rose Bowl games. He is a member of the Rose Bowl and College Football Hall of Fame.

So when is the unveiling and dedication of the statue and Legends Walk occur? There is not a finalized date as of yet, but according to the release it will be sometime in August 2024. As more information becomes available, we’ll be sure to provide details.

