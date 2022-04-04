Archie Griffin’s grandson set to walk-on at Ohio State

The only two-time Heisman winner’s grandson is set to join the Ohio State football program as a preferred walk-on.

Lima (OH) senior defensive back Dianté Griffin announced his agreement to accept the offer from OSU via his Twitter account on Sunday. You know the last name of course. He is the grandson of the legendary legacy college football icon Archie Griffin and son of Andre who played running back at Ohio State from 1998-2001.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for putting me in the position that I am in today,” Griffin said in a statement released on Twitter. “I want to thank all of my coaches and teammates, throughout all sports, for all of the hours and work that we have put in.

“Most of all, I want to thank my family for their everlasting and second to none love and support I receive daily. My brother is who I do it for, my mother is my biggest supporter and critic and my father is who taught me everything I know. I love this game of football very much and I’m extremely blessed to continue that love on the next level.

“My Dad, my Papa Dave, my Papa Archie and my Uncle Adam have all been my biggest inspirations when it comes to this game and they all have this one thing in common. With that being said I am blessed and excited to announce that for these next years of my life, I will be accepting a walk-on opportunity to continue my academic and athletic career at The Ohio State University.”

The Griffins have been a staple at Ohio State for years. From Archie and his brothers Ray and Duncan, to Archie’s sons Andre and Adam, to his nephew Kevin, it seems like there’s always a Griffin either on the sidelines in Columbus or walking the banks of the Olentangy getting ready to join the fray.

Congrats to a legacy prospect for keeping the family name in the program. We’ll be watching to see how things go for Dianté.

