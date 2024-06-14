Archie Gray DECIDES, Ederson WANTS move, rival Olise BID - Liverpool transfer news today

Here’s our Liverpool FC transfer recap for Thursday. There were updates on Archie Gray, Ederson and Michael Olise.

The transfer window is nearly here and Liverpool are looking at several targets. Those targets are having to make up their minds on chasing a transfer, though - here's the latest news.

Gray makes his decision

Reported Liverpool transfer target Archie Gray is set to FRUSTRATE any potential suitors for his signature this summer by staying with Leeds United for another season at least.

It’s been speculated that the Championship side would listen to bids for several of their top stars given their precarious financial position and having missed out on promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Reds have been linked with Gray along with the EFL’s Championship player of the year in Crysencio Summerville, with the Dutch striker reportedly available for around £35 million.

Ederson wants a move

Reported Liverpool transfer target Ederson admits he’s interested in a Premier League move after a stunning season for Atalanta which culminated in a Europa League triumph.

Atalanta BC v Juventus FC - Coppa Italia 2023/2024 Final Ederson of Atalanta BC during the Coppa Italia 2023/2024 Frecciarossa final match between Atalanta BC and Juventus FC at Stadio Olimpico on May 15, 2024 in Rome, Italy. Rome Stadio Olimpico Lazio Italy Copyright: xGiuseppexMaffiax FinaleCoppaItalia-Atalanta-Juventus_150524_DSC0981

The 24-year-old midfielder was one of the stars of La Dea’s campaign, helping Gian Piero Gasperini’s side to the title against Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin.

His all-action style won admirers from observers with Brazil coach Dorival Junior calling up the former-Salernitana man for his Copa America squad.

Chelsea bid for Olise

Chelsea have initiated the bidding war for a Liverpool transfer target. It could well dominate the news for the next few weeks.

Michael Olise

Reports everywhere claim Chelsea have bid for Crystal Palace star Michael Olise. The Athletic, the Telegraph and the Mirror are among those saying there’s been contact.

The Blues are hoping to steal a march in the race for Olise, with plenty of clubs hoping to snap him up. The Athletic’s report mentions that both Newcastle United and Bayern Munich recently made some sort of contact with Palace.

Reds consider Anton

Liverpool are looking into recreating their Wataru Endo success with a Bundesliga Team of the Season star.

Waldemar Anton of Stuttgart

FUSSBALL EM 2024 Vorbereitung Testspiel in Nuernberg Deutschland - Ukraine 03.06.2024 Waldemar Anton Deutschland *** FOOTBALL EURO 2024 preparation test match in Nuremberg Germany Ukraine 03 06 2024 Waldemar Anton Germany

Sport Bild reports that Liverpool have interest in Stuttgart defender Waldemar Anton. The 27-year-old is coming off a fantastic season with his club that saw them finish second in the Bundesliga, one point ahead of Bayern Munich.

And Anton was one of those who really shone. He was named in both the Bundesliga and Player’s Team of the Season alongside Jonathan Tah at the centre-back.

