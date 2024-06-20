Archibald out of Olympics after freak garden accident

Archibald is a multiple world champion as well as Olympic gold medallist [Getty Images]

Britain's Katie Archibald - a cycling gold medallist at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics - will miss next month's Games in Paris after breaking her leg in a freak accident.

Archibald, 30, broke two bones in her leg and tore ligaments off the bone after tripping over a step in her garden.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Archibald says she had surgery on Wednesday to repair the breaks and ligament damage.

"I tripped over a step in the garden and managed to, somehow, dislocate my ankle; break my tibia and fibula; and rip two ligaments off the bone. What the heck," said Archibald.

"That was on Tuesday, and since then I've been in full princess mode.

"Had surgery yesterday to pin the bones back together and reattach the ligaments. Then hopefully this afternoon I'll be going home."

Archibald was aiming to compete in the team pursuit, madison and omnium at next month’s Games, with Great Britain's cycling squad set to be announced on Monday.

She won Olympic gold in the women's team pursuit at Rio 2016, with a silver in the same event at Tokyo 2020, plus gold in the madison.

"A hundred thank yous for the fabulous doctors, nurses, radiographers, porters, physios, surgeons and more at the Manchester Royal Infirmary," said Archibald.

"A hundred apologies for what this means for the Olympic team, which I've been told won't involve me.

"I'm still processing that bit of news, but thought I better confirm it publicly instead of leaving it to the grapevine."

In a statement, British Cycling said they were heartbroken that Archibald will miss the Paris Olympics.

"We share in Katie's heartbreak over her injury, and the cruel manner in which she has been denied the chance to ride for the medals she so coveted in Paris," read the statement.

"Our focus is now on providing Katie with the best possible support as she begins her recovery, and we know that the whole cycling community will be right behind her for every step."