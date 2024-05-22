Archery at the Paris 2024 Olympics

San An of South Korea fires an arrow during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics [Getty Images]

South Korea topped the archery medal table with four golds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Here's all you need to know about the sport at Paris 2024.

Archery schedule and venue at Paris 2024

The archery events are due to take place from 25 July to 4 August at Les Invalides, which was built in the 1670s as a military hospital and retirement home for war veterans.

It is now a museum housing the tomb of Napoleon. It provides a spectacular backdrop for the archery, which will take place in the tree-flanked gardens with a capacity of 8,000 spectators.

There are three medal events - men's and women's individual and mixed team.

The medal matches for the mixed team event will take place on 2 August; medal matches for the women’s event will be on 3 August and medal matches for the men’s event on 4 August.

Scoring and rules in archery

Archers shoot from 70m – the length of three tennis courts – at a round target divided into 10 coloured scoring rings; the highest-scoring central ring is the size of a DVD.

An arrow travels up to 140mph, meaning it takes just over one second from release to hitting the target.

There are individual and team events for each gender and a mixed team event, all of which start with a ranking round to determine seedings for the knockout stage.

Who has won the most medals in Olympic archery?

South Korea is the most successful nation in the sport at the Olympics, winning 43 medals (27 gold). USA are second, winning 33 medals (14 gold).

Great Britain have won nine Olympic archery medals (two gold).