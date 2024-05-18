Archery Fest kicks off at Montage Mountain

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The second annual Archery Fest is underway at Scranton’s Montage Mountain.

Archery Fest is three action-packed days of shooting welcoming archers of all experience levels

Montage Mountain offers variations in terrain, shot angles, and views for the archers. The event features industry vendors with some of the latest products in the archery world.

“So, anybody whether it’s your first year shooting, or you’ve been shooting a bow for 50 years, There’s a course here for you,” stated Greg Gondella the owner of High Tines Archery.

Archery Fest at Montage Mountain runs through Sunday.

Anyone interested in signing up should check out the Montage Mountain website.

