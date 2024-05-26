Archer's return wicket gave me goosebumps - Jordan

England bowler Chris Jordan says Jofra Archer's first wicket on his international return gave him goosebumps.

Archer took 2-28 in his first England match since March 2023 as Jos Buttler's side beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the second T20 at Edgbaston.

A succession of injuries have severely limited Archer's playing time in recent years with an elbow issue the latest to have kept him out.

However, the 29-year-old fast bowler has recovered in time for the T20 World Cup in June and impressed in his first competitive match for 12 months.

“It was unbelievable [to have him back]," said Jordan. "It’s well documented, his journey.

"For him to get the first one out the way, it gives goosebumps to see him take that wicket. He’s phenomenal.

"To be out of international cricket for so long, to touch 90mph and just look like he never left is awesome. And he will keep getting better with games.”

It was Archer's first home match for England since September 2020 and first in front of a crowd since the 2019 Ashes against Australia.

But 438 days on from his last international match of any kind, he quickly showed what England have been missing.

The delivery to dismiss Azam Khan, caught at cover, was far from his best but the wicket was just reward after another year of rehabilitation.

"He was probably waking up some days and thinking it might not happen again," Jordan added.

"So, bless him, in the last six months I feel like I’ve seen a shift in his vibe and his mindset and everything.

"He seems really happy stepping on the field. He might not have looked it, but I bet he was quite nervous."

While it is Archer's bowling that England will be most delighted to be able to call upon again, he also gave a reminder that he is quite a handy batter to have down the order.

He hit his first ball for four and then thumped a towering six in an entertaining cameo of 12 not out from four balls.

"For England fans and everyone who is a fan of him, it’s great to have him back out there,” Jordan said.

How much Archer features in the final two games of the series remains to be seen but England's chances of defending their T20 World Cup title are significantly improved by having the fit-again seamer in their ranks.

England head to Cardiff to play Pakistan in the third T20 on Tuesday before concluding the series at The Oval two days later.

They begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland in Barbados on 4 June.