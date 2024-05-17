Archer takes wicket on return for Sussex 2nd XI

Jofra Archer has taken 18 wickets in 15 T20s since his England debut in 2019 [Getty Images]

England fast bowler Jofra Archer continued his comeback from an elbow injury with six overs for Sussex 2nd XI on Friday.

The 29-year-old bowled with pace and bounce, took one wicket and conceded 11 runs.

Archer is in line to play his first match for England since March 2023 in the T20 series against Pakistan, which starts on Wednesday.

He will then travel as part of England's squad for the T20 World Cup in June.

Archer has been building up for the World Cup by playing club cricket in Barbados, the country of his birth, but has not played top-level cricket since the Indian Premier League in May 2023.

His career has been hampered by injuries since bowling the super over in England's 2019 World Cup win and taking part in the Ashes later that summer.

He has had a recurring elbow injury since 2020 and has also experienced back problems but was given a two-year central contract last year.

His wicket came when Kent batter Ekansh Singh edged a back-of-a-length delivery to third slip, having earlier been hit on the helmet by an Archer bouncer.

England have said Archer will focus on white-ball cricket this year before a possible return to Test cricket in 2025.