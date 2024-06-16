Archer has exceeded my expectations - Buttler

Archer had played just nine matches for England over the past three years before this World Cup [Getty Images]

England captain Jos Buttler says Jofra Archer has "exceeded my expectations" on his injury comeback at the T20 World Cup.

The fast bowler, 29, who returned after more than a year out with an elbow injury last month, has taken five wickets in the tournament.

He took 1-15 as England overcame the rain and Namibia on Saturday to put themselves in position to progress to the Super 8 stage before their qualification was confirmed by Australia's dramatic win over Scotland.

"We were in and out looking at the weather and Jofra was asleep on the bench - he's in a really good place," said Buttler.

"I’m just delighted to see him back in an England shirt playing on the big stage."

Archer made his first England appearance since March 2023 last month after recovering from a long-standing elbow injury - an issue which, along with a back stress fracture, has kept him out of action for much of the past three years.

At the World Cup he has taken a wicket in each completed match and has the best economy rate of any England bowler to have played in all of their matches.

"He’s been fantastic and is an amazing guy to have in the team to throw the ball to," said Buttler.

"He’s exceeded certainly my expectations for where he would be at. He was probably expecting that of himself."

England's win in Antigua left them knowing they would progress as long as Australia beat Scotland.

Scotland played superbly but Australia, who had already secured their place in the Super 8s, chased down 181 with two balls to spare.

It means England progress to a group with the United States, South Africa and co-hosts West Indies, who they play in their next match at 01:30 BST on Thursday.

"It was a nervous watch at times but thankfully we can now prepare for a big week of crucial matches in St Lucia and Barbados against strong opposition," said Buttler.

As the rain fell in Antigua, England were 46 minutes away from the match being abandoned - a result that would have knocked them out regardless of how Scotland fared.

Buttler said his side "reacted really well" to the situation and praised the calming influence of former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, who is part of the England coaching staff for the tournament.

"He’s been around and seen it all," Butter said of the two-time World Cup winner.

"He has that sort of laid-back attitude of 'this is just what happens, we can deal with it when it comes'."

England travelled to St Lucia on Sunday but are waiting for a clearer picture on the fitness of Liam Livingstone, who injured his side while batting against Namibia.