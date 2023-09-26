Advertisement

Archer: Cowboys run defense ‘fell apart' without Trevon Diggs

NBC Sports Boston
1

ESPN's Todd Archer joins Tom E. Curran to break down the Cowboys' issues on defense vs. the Cardinals and why we should expect the Patriots offense to attack Dallas with the ground game until they prove they can slow it down. The Patriots Talk podcast is presented by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Archer: Cowboys run defense ‘fell apart' without Trevon Diggs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston