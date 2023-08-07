Archer City finding answers to questions left by player transfers

Archer City was meant to be a known commodity for the 2023 football season.

Then the Wildcats lost starting quarterback Joe Castles, top pass rusher Jre Donnell and leading rusher Elijah Jackson via transfer to Rider for various reasons during the spring.

Suddenly, Archer City had more question marks than expected.

Second-year head coach Bradan Ritchey admits the transfers left his coaching staff scrambling. But out of that scramble came a plan, and that plan has allowed the Wildcats to find answers for these questions quickly.

“After the first week of practice, I feel good about where we’re at,” Ritchey said. “When all the transfers were happening in the spring, we had to regroup as a staff, come together and restructure what our offense was about. I’m proud of what the coaches did and how they were able to do that on the fly.”

The Wildcats’ first step wasn’t necessarily finding the right guys to fill the position void left by Castles, Jackson and Donnell. The coaches put a priority on establishing a new group of leaders.

“We started talking about building confidence in the kids we have, building a belief in who we had,” Ritchey said. “That was the most important thing we did in the offseason. We had to address finding new leaders. That was the biggest hurdle to overcome. We had several kids break out of their shell and take on that responsibility.”

OFFENSE

Replacing Castles at quarterback will be junior Landon Smith, who Ritchey describes as unorthodox. Smith played receiver last season.

“He’s really taken the reins of the QB position. He has a weird throwing style and throws the ball from different angles,” Ritchey said. “We got a hold of him late, so I don’t want to jack with his throwing technique. We’re just going to let him be him and make plays.”

Noah Cornell will also line up behind center as more of a wildcat option.

“The quarterback position went from a question mark to us feeling pretty good about it,” Ritchey said.

As for filling in for Jackson at running back, senior Laine Hall is getting the call.

“He’s honestly the fastest running back I’ve ever been around personally,” Ritchey said. “He’s a home run hitter. We have to find ways to get him the ball in space.”

The Wildcats will have an experienced offensive line to rely on with four returning starters and five players who received considerable playing time last season.

But the strength of the offense is probably at receiver where Chance Warren leads an exciting group.

“Our receiving corps is special,” Ritchey said. “Chance is an unbelievable matchup problem at the 2A level. There’s not many 6-5 guys around who can run a 4.6 40.”

DEFENSE

Ritchey is most excited about the linebacker corps, which will be headlined by Kline Mayo at middle linebacker. The Wildcats have a new defensive coordinator in Monty Clay, who came to Archer City from Plainview.

“Our scheme is tailor-made for a good middle linebacker,” Ritchey said. “Mayo has been flying around during practice.”

Ritchey also likes what the Wildcats have in the secondary, particularly ball-hawking safety Kole Stovall and scrappy cornerback Isaac Dieguez.

Replacing the pass rush from Donnell will be a challenge, but Ritchey feels it may be neutralized by a schedule full of run-heavy offenses.

EXTRA POINT

Ritchey had the best record for a first-year Archer City head coach in 40 seasons after going 7-4 last year. The last head coach to have a winning record in their first season leading the Wildcats was Mike Wood, who led them to an 8-4 mark in 1983.

Archer City Wildcats

Head Coach: Bradan Ritchey (second year)

Last year’s record: 7-4

Returning starters: 6 offense, 8 defense

Base offense/defense: Spread/4-3

Last playoff appearance: 2022 (Lost to Muenster in bi-district)

Last district title: 2022

Aug. 25 vs. Quanah 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 at Anson 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 vs. Millsap 7 p.m.

Sept. 15 at Henrietta 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 at Seymour* 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 vs. Electra* 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Haskell* 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 vs. Windthorst* 7 p.m.

Oct. 27 at Petrolia* 7 p.m.

Nov. 3 vs. Munday* 7 p.m.

PLAYER TO WATCH: WR/DB Kole Stovall (Sr.) – After making nine interceptions last fall, the Wildcats’ secondary leader also doubles as a dangerous receiver.

GAME TO WATCH: Oct. 20 vs. Windthorst – The Wildcats have been close several times through the years, but they’re still looking to beat their country rival for the first time since 2008.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: 2023 Archer City Wildcats Texas high school football season preview