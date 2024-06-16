Archbishop Shaw running back Jasper Parker commits to Michigan

MARRERO, La. — Archbishop Shaw running back, Jasper Parker, has committed to Michigan, according to Hayes Fawcett with On3.com.

Minutes after Parker’s committment to Michigan, the Archbshop Shaw running back confirmed the news with the caption: “GO BLUE.”

He chose Michigan over offers from schools like Miami, Alabama, and North Carolina.

Jasper Parker is considered not only one of the top backs in the New Orleans metro area, but the entire state.

The 6’1, 200-pound, 3-star talent is looking to capitalize on a junior campaign that saw 1,300 total yards and 18 touchdowns.

His 171 yard, 5-touchdown performance in a 43-28 win over Rummel, September 15th would ignite a 10-game win streak that carried the Eagles to the Division II Select semi-final round.

That streak was snapped by eventual state champion, St. Thomas More.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.