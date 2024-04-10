Archbishop Rummel beats Brother Martin 5-3, moves to first place in Catholic League

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) – Tuesday night at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium, Rummel and Brother Martin faced-off for the second time in the last four days, as both teams continue battling for the District 9-5A title.

The Crusaders won the previous matchup 3-1 on Saturday, April 6th.

Brother Martin’s bats started out strong: loading the bases and scoring two runs in the opening inning, but Rummel responded in next two frames, scoring a run in each and tying the game at 2-2.

The Raiders would score three unanswered runs between the fifth and seventh innings, including LSU signee Mikey Ryan driving in a run on an RBI triple and scoring on a pass ball.

Brother Martin shrunk the gap down to two runs in the final frame, but Rummel closed the door on a comeback and won 5-3.

The Raiders took the Catholic League lead with 7-2 record in district play. Brother Martin dropped to second place with a 7-3 mark in district games.

Click the video to watch highlights from the game.

