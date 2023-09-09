Archbishop Hoban dominates its first football meeting with Akron East since 1991

In the fantasy genre, Knights are always underdogs against Dragons.

In the Akron high school football scene, the Archbishop Hoban Knights are never underdogs nowadays.

The East Dragons were reminded about the power of the Knights on Saturday afternoon at Hoban's Dowed Field.

Hoban (4-0) withstood some threats from East (3-1) early in the game, but the Knights ultimately rolled to a 39-0 victory against the Dragons in the first football meeting between the two schools on Akron's East Side since 1991. Hoban is now 10-3 all time against East and hasn't lost in the series since 1970.

Hoban kicker Ryan Burns makes a field goal against Trinity Episcopal, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

After a 23-yard field goal by senior kicker Ryan Burns gave Hoban a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Knights took control.

Senior running back Caleb Jones rushed for a 27-yard touchdown to give Hoban a 9-0 advantage with 6:17 left in the first half. Hoban junior quarterback Tylan Boykin's 13-yard rushing TD and 5-yard TD pass to sophomore wide receiver Payton Cook later in the second quarter allowed the Knights to capture a 22-0 halftime lead.

Hoban quarterback Tylan Boykin smiles as he talks about the upcoming season, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

Hoban's defense repeatedly delivered clutch plays, too. On key third downs during East's first two possessions, senior linebacker Cartier Williams registered a tackle for loss and senior defensive tackle Jordan Pritchard-Sewell and linebacker Devin Bell combined to sack East sophomore quarterback Davy Dukes.

With 6:06 left in the third quarter, Boykin and senior receiver Parker Falkenstein connected for a 6-yard TD pass and then Boykin rushed for two points. Hoban's 30-0 lead against East triggered a running clock because of the Ohio High School Athletic Association's point-differential rule.

East's Ziaire Stevens runs for 67 yards against Chaney in the first half of a Week 1 game in 2023.

Junior running back Ziaire Stevens led East with 13 carries but was held to 19 yards. He was tackled for a safety with 3:45 remaining in the third quarter, resulting in a 32-0 advantage for Hoban. Knights freshman running back Brayton Feister added a 3-yard rushing touchdown with no time left in the third quarter.

Hoban and East entered Week 4 with top rankings in the Beacon Journal's Greater Akron football power poll. Hoban held the No. 1 spot among Division I and Division II teams. East sat atop the Division III-VI rankings.

