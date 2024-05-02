Archbishop Chapelle recognizes softball program’s first state championship team

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — During an assembly Thursday, Archbishop Chapelle recognized the school’s softball team for winning its first state championship in program history.

Saturday in Sulphur, No. 5 Chapelle defeated No. 2 John Curtis, 2-1 to claim the Division I Select crown.

Senior Kayla Giardina was named Most Outstanding Player for her 12 strikeout performance in the state final.

The Southern Miss signee recorded 36 strikeouts in the Chipmunks’ postseason run.

More on Archbishop CHapelle softball Friday night on WGNO’s Friday Night Fastball. The show starts at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW. The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

Friday’s show will be the final Friday Night Fastball of the spring season.

