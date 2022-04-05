Arch Manning watch: ESPN updates recruitment process for five-star quarterback

There are a lot of prospects that coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers would be pleased to land in the 2023 recruiting cycle, but there’s one player in particular that everyone wants right now: quarterback Arch Manning.

He’s a member of the Manning family, the basic equivalent to the royal family of football, which has produced one Hall of Fame quarterback in Peyton Manning and a likely second in Eli Manning. Now, Arch — the son of Cooper, Eli and Peyton’s brother — could be the next up.

He’s a five-star recruit in the 2023 class and the No. 1 overall prospect in the nation, quite an accomplishment for a quarterback. And to make things even more intriguing, he hails from the biggest city in LSU’s recruiting footprint, New Orleans.

Arch plays for the Isidore Newman School, where both of his uncles played high school ball, and the in-state Tigers are at least one school on his radar. He has already taken visits to Georgia, Alabama and Texas, and he still plans to take trips to LSU, Ole Miss and Florida, according to his coach, Nelson Stewart.

“I think he’s still very open, but he said he wants to go to practices and sit in meetings,” Stewart said, according to ESPN. “He really is a meat and potatoes kid, he wants to go see the schools, he’s not about the fluff. I think he’s pretty locked in with what he wants to do, but he’s not one of those guys that’s going to announce a list or anything.

“He’s being really thorough. He’s going to get through this round and see where it is. He definitely doesn’t have a timeline.”

It sounds like the schools contending for Arch may have to wait a while to figure out where the talented passer will be continuing his playing career, but it seems the Tigers are squarely in the mix.

The top priority will now be to secure a date to get him on campus, where Kelly and the staff will try to keep him from leaving for a top program outside the state of Louisiana.

