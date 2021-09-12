Arch Manning updates: LSU recruitment and a booming punt

The turn of the calendar to Sept. 1 means that universities are allowed to begin contacting recruits from the class of 2023. Isidore Newman (New Orleans, La.) quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 prospect in the nation, received a message immediately.

Manning got a text from LSU as September began, according to 247Sports.

The Tigers, who have already offered the latest in the long lineage of elite quarterback talent, have stiff competition for Manning’s services. The five-star QB already has offers from the who’s-who of college football programs, including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss, Texas, and, of course, LSU.

Manning is 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds. A varsity starter as both a freshman and sophomore, he averaged 218 passing yards per game to go with 55 total touchdowns and 14 interceptions over his first two seasons. He made strides as a rusher last season, carrying the ball 38 times for 274 yards and eight touchdowns.

Newman vs. Riverside canceled

The Friday game between Newman and Riverside was canceled, according to WAFB. The Greenies, who have now had two cancelations, will hope to make their season debut this coming Friday against Vandebilt Catholic (Houma, La.), according to Houma Today.

Manning as a punter

Manning is known for his arm. His leg wants some of that recognition.

He boomed a punt during a scrimmage in late August:

The nation’s No. 1 QB Arch Manning is also a certified punter! 💪 (📹 @JPrestonSports ) pic.twitter.com/RYWFXLlCTq — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) August 28, 2021

That ability to get a quick punt off when needed makes his talent at the high school and potentially college level even more tantalizing.

