Here are Arch Manning’s touchdown stats from high school career

Arch Manning put up historic numbers in high school.

In his first nine games last fall, the senior quarterback scored 34 touchdowns for Isidore Newman in Louisiana. He then scored three more times in the playoffs to give him 37 total touchdowns in his final high school season.

Manning scored exactly 100 touchdowns (81 passing and 19 rushing) in his first three seasons, according to MaxPreps.com, bringing his career total to 137 touchdowns in four years.

Arch is the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning and the son of Cooper Manning, the brother of Peyton and Eli who had his football career shut short after high school due to spinal stenosis.

Regardless of how the rest of his football career goes, Arch will go down in high school history ranked above his uncles, Peyton and Eli. The younger Manning passed his uncles for the most passing touchdowns and the most passing yards in Newman history five games into his senior season.

The promising young quarterback is now committed to play college football for the Texas Longhorns beginning next fall. The earliest Manning could declare for the NFL draft would be 2026. Perhaps of note to Denver Broncos fans: Russell Wilson’s contract has an out ahead of the 2026 season.

