Arch Manning swings national recruiting momentum to Texas

After flying under the radar in recruiting, all eyes are on Texas for the 2023 class.

The Longhorns’ top five 2022 recruiting class went largely unnoticed nationally. Additionally, Steve Sarkisian hauled in Quinn Ewers and many other impact players from the transfer portal. In large part, the incredible 2022 haul was overshadowed by Texas A&M’s historic class.

The Aggies pulled in an unprecedented class that featured eight five-star recruits. Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher looked poised to ride the momentum of his top-class into 2023. That is until Arch Manning committed to Texas.

Arch Manning’s commitment dumped a cold bucket of water on the Aggies’ red-hot recruiting momentum. Now it has swung in the Longhorns’ favor.

Heading into a visit to College Station, Cedric Baxter Jr. appears to be trending toward the Longhorns. Baxter is among three skill position players that could commit to Texas soon. Now Texas will see how many positions it can recruit at the highest level.

Before Texas can compete nationally, it will need to win in-state recruiting battles with Texas A&M for defensive players. For now, Sarkisian’s offensive recruiting momentum is a promising start to the 2023 class.