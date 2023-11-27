Will Arch Manning play in Big 12 championship game between Texas and Oklahoma State?

Texas fans certainly enjoyed the debut of Arch Manning in Friday’s win over Texas Tech, but they may not get another chance to cheer on the freshman in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game matchup against Oklahoma State.

Maalik Murphy, the No. 2 quarterback behind starter Quinn Ewers, got into a collision on the sidelines while watching Keilan Robinson return a kickoff 95 yards for a score to open the second half. He banged up his shoulder on his non-throwing arm and sat out the rest of Texas' 57-7 win, which set up Manning’s appearance late in the third quarter. The freshman finished out the fourth quarter.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning scrambles for yards against Texas Tech Friday at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Manning saw his first action of the season in the Longhorns' 57-7 win, but No. 2 QB Maalik Murphy should be ready for Saturday's Big 12 title game against Oklahoma State, according to Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.

At his weekly press conference on Monday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Murphy practiced earlier in the day and should be ready for Saturday’s game.

The news wasn’t quite as good for Ryan Watts, the senior starting cornerback who reaggravated a back issue on the first snap of the game when he went in for a tackle against Tech running back Tahj Brooks. Sarkisian said Watts is “day to day” and that the team will know more about his availability later in the week.

Sophomore Austin Jordan, a special teams stalwart, is also day-to-day, according to Sarkisian.

Wide receiver Xavier Worthy and running back CJ Baxter both left Friday’s game against Texas Tech with injuries, but Sarkisian said both will play against Oklahoma State. Worthy, the team leader with 67 catches and 883 yards receiving, limped off the field with team trainers on Friday at halftime but played the second half. Baxter, who has replaced the injured Jonathon Brooks as the team’s starter the past two games, did not return after getting injured in the first half. However, Sarkisian said his absence after halftime was more precautionary, especially considering the Longhorns’ big lead.

