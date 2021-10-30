Arch Manning with perfect game as Newman romps

Arch Manning had a perfect game going and didn’t face Cohen in the third quarter Friday night. It wasn’t because the prized prep quarterback had a tired arm.

Oops, that’s mixing sports. Newman (La) HS defeated Cohen, 34-0, to snap a two-game losing streak.

Manning, coveted by SEC colleges among others for the recruiting class of 2023, was 9 for 9 with 153 passing yards and five touchdown passes. He also had two carries for 3 yards.

Manning did not see the field after the halftime break.

IN HIS BAG! Arch Manning throws not one, not two, not three, but four first-half touchdown passes. On3 Profile: https://t.co/bvTEpHepKO pic.twitter.com/P3m5RJplXG — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) October 30, 2021

Per Nola.com:

The first play from scrimmage was a 50-yard bomb for a touchdown from Manning to Saint Villere, and Newman was off to the races. The Greenies proceeded to score touchdowns on all five of their first-half drives, and none of their possessions lasted more than five plays. A running clock was in place for most of the game including the entire second half.

Newman coach Nelson Stewart was proud of his team’s sportsmanship.

“I was glad with the way it unfolded,” he told Nola.com. “Last year we played these guys and it got out of hand (76-0). …

“We were able to keep the score under control and you’ve got to give Cohen so much credit. They don’t have a lot of kids on their roster and we wanted to win with integrity and represent Newman football well.”