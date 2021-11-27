Arch Manning has off-night as Newman is crushed in playoff game

Lafayette Christian proved once again that football is a team game. The Louisiana high school power shut down heralded quarterback Arch Manning and rolled to a 49-7 victory over Newman in a playoff matchup on Friday.

Newman was looking to make its first title game but it was not to be and Manning and the Greenies finished 7-3.

Lafayette Christian harassed Manning’s offense and limited Newman to 137 yards (49 passing, 88 rushing).

Manning wound up 6-of-17 passing for 49 yards while rushing for 15 yards and the Greenies’ loan touchdown.

Manning is the No. 1 recruit prospect in the Class of 2023.

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

Lafayette Christian heads to its fifth consecutive State Finals game.