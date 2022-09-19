Arch Manning helping Texas Longhorns recruit two 5-star defenders

The Texas Longhorns are deadly serious about putting together a strong recruiting class of 2023. Texas has already secured commitments from several of the nation’s top high school football players. That list includes consensus No. 1 quarterback Arch Manning, the centerpiece of Steve Sarkisian’s efforts. Manning committed to playing for Texas back in June – following a recruiting splurge that cost the school $280,000 in one weekend alone.

That investment has paid off in several ways, including helping to draw other top athletes from around the country. Manning has been helping in that department as well.

According to Andrew Miller at Hookem Headlines, Manning is actively trying to recruit two five-star defenders for Texas:

Venice (Fla.) EDGE Damon Wilson

Wilson (6-foot-4, 230 pounds) is an explosive and well-coordinated pass rusher. He’s currently ranked No. 5 among edge defenders in his class and No. 8 in the state of Florida. Last year as a Junior, he posted 15 sacks, 25 hurries and 23 tackles for a loss. He has not made a commitment yet but has 29 offers and serious interest from several major programs, including Georgia and Miami. His most recent visit was to Ohio State on September 3.

Ryan (Texas) LB Anthony Hill

Hill (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is an athletic and physical sideline-to-sideline defender with enough potential to eventually play in the NFL. He’s ranked as the top linebacker in his class and No. 17 overall. Last season he totaled 131 tackles, including 93 solo tackles and 18 for a loss. Hill committed to playing for Texas A&M only a few days ago. However, Texas is hoping to pry him away. He also has offers from 31 other schools, including Alabama.

Speaking of the Crimson Tide, they’re the only team ranked higher in the 2023 recruiting class over Texas.

