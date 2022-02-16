Arch Manning’s father comments on his recruitment, states six schools are still under consideration

A report surfaced earlier this week that five-star quarterback Arch Manning was seemingly down to two schools, Texas and Alabama.

However, Steve Wiltfong reported on Wednesday morning that Cooper Manning, Arch’s father, spoke with 247Sports and stated that six programs are still in the running.

The only program to be removed from Arch’s recruitment is Clemson. Aside from the long-time players of Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia — LSU and Florida have been added.

Wiltfong believes there’s a great chance that these six schools will receive a visit from Arch at some point this spring or summer.

Manning is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and threw for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior for Isidore Newman High School.

Texas remains in good position as one of the top suitors for Manning. If Steve Sarkisian is able to add former Duke head coach David Cutcliffe to the staff in an analyst role, it could only heighten their chances.

