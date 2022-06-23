Arch Manning commits to Texas | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Entertainment

At first glance, the Final Jeopardy! clue appeared to be normal on the show Wednesday, but as that iconic music rolled and contestants’ brains churned eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the word “equally” was misspelled. The category was 19th Century Literature, and the clue was, “This author first thought of a parrot before choosing another bird ‘equallly capable of speech.’” One fan wrote, “Someone tell the Jeopardy clue writers not to lean on the L button next time.” While someone else tweeted, “Feeling so smart tonight because I myself noticed the spelling error in Final Jeopardy.” Despite the LLL-evated mistake, one contestant turned that extra L into a big W. Jeff Weinstock correctly answered, "Who is Edgar Allan Poe?" He wagered $4,202 and finished with the top amount of $11,202. As for the person who caused the typo, former champion Megan Wachspress had a pretty good idea for how to punish them. “What is a dunce cap?” she asked. “Correct,” replied host Mayim Bialik.