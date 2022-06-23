Arch Manning commits to Texas

In this article:

Arch Manning, nephew of Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning, is committing to play football for the University of Texas.

Widely considered the No. 1 prospect of the 2023 class, Manning announced his commitment Thursday via Twitter.

Manning is entering his senior season at Isidore Newman High School in Louisiana. According to 247Sports, Manning also strongly considered Alabama and Georgia.

