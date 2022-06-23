Breaking News:

Arch Manning, the top player in the 2023 class, commits to Texas

Arch Manning commits to Texas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Peyton Manning
    Peyton Manning
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arch Manning
    American football player

Arch Manning, nephew of Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning, is committing to play football for the University of Texas.

Widely considered the No. 1 prospect of the 2023 class, Manning announced his commitment Thursday via Twitter.

Manning is entering his senior season at Isidore Newman High School in Louisiana. According to 247Sports, Manning also strongly considered Alabama and Georgia.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Kenny Moore's contract listed among most team-friendly deals

Tony Siragusa dies at age 55

Colts' Braden Smith ranked 18th among NFL OTs

List

Ranking the QBs on the Colts' 2022 schedule

Recommended Stories