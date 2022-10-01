Arch Manning already is outperforming his Super Bowl-winning uncles.

Via ESPN.com, the son of Cooper Manning broke a pair of records held by Peyton an Eli Manning at their high school in New Orleans.

In the same game, Arch Manning eclipsed Eli’s passing yardage record at Isidore Newman, and Peyton’s touchdown pass record.

Any records either Peyton or Eli hold at Tennessee or Mississippi, respectively, are safe. Arch has committed to attending the University of Texas.

Peyton and Eli were the first overall pick in the draft, six years apart. Fifty-one years ago, Arch’s grandfather, Archie, was the second overall pick in the draft, one pick after Jim Plunkett and one before Dan Pastorini.

Arch Manning breaks Uncle Peyton and Eli’s high-school records originally appeared on Pro Football Talk