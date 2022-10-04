Arch Manning breaks high school records set by Peyton and Eli

Arch Manning continues to impress at the high school level.

The senior quarterback has started at Isidore Newman (La.) since his freshman season, the same program where his uncles, Peyton and Eli, and father, Cooper, played in high school.

Cooper’s football career was cut short by spinal stenosis, but Peyton and Eli both went on to win a pair of Super Bowls in the NFL.

Now their nephew, Arch, is posting even better numbers at Newman.

After totaling 356 passing yards and tossing seven touchdowns last Friday, Arch has now passed Eli (7,268 career passing yards) and Peyton (93 career passing touchdowns) to rank No. 1 on Newman’s all-time passing list.

Eli had a lighthearted response to Arch breaking his record, noting on Twitter that he set the original record while playing under center.

But how many of those passing yards did he throw from under center? I had 7,000! https://t.co/6xS0pUiwRE — Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 1, 2022

Arch committed to play college football for the University of Texas in June. Peyton and Eli played their college ball at Tennessee and Ole Miss, respectively, before going on to play in the NFL.

