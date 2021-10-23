Arch Manning breaks 68-yard TD run in front of Georgia’s Kirby Smart

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It wasn’t a vintage performance by Arch Manning and Newman in a loss to Berkeley Prep on Friday but the prized recruit did wow Georgia coach Kirby Smart.

Newman was pummeled, 40-24, by the Florida school. Manning was 18-of-35 passing for 213 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. His three interceptions this season came in losses over the last two weeks.

However, Manning did show his wheels. He broke a 68-yard touchdown run with his team down 14-0.

“… it was the finest game I’ve seen Arch Manning play,” Newman coach Nelson Stewart said. “I’ve never seen him do what he did tonight against a physically superior opponent.”

Smart was on the field watching.

One of the picks Manning threw:

Meanwhile, another SEC school, Ole Miss, looking to land Arch Manning is going all-out in its retirement ceremony for two-time Super Bowl-winning QB Eli Manning — Arch’s uncle — Saturday against LSU.

Recommended Stories