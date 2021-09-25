Arch Manning blasts through opposing defense in HS game

In this article:

Arch Manning is the crown jewel of college football recruiting.

The son of Cooper Manning, grandson of Archie, and nephew of Peyton and Eli is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class.

He is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback at Isidore Newman High School in Louisiana.

On Friday, Newman played Metairie Park Country Day. Watch as Arch Manning can’t find a receiver and takes off on a run.

Manning sheds defender after defender. They bounce off him the way a high school player would against an NFL player.

That is how big and strong Manning looks on this run.

Is it any wonder, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin follows one person on Instagram, Arch Manning?

Arch Manning is a tank

