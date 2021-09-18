Arch Manning among top recruits visiting Georgia football

Quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 rated recruit in the class of 2023 is among the top prospects visiting the University of Georgia. Manning and company are attending the Georgia versus South Carolina game.

Kirby Smart and Georgia football have the fourth-ranked class of 2022 in the country. The Dawgs are focusing on the class of 2022 now. Georgia needs a few more commitments in their class, which currently has 17 commitments.

Georgia has the second-ranked class of 2023 in the country.

Here are some of the top recruits visiting the Georgia-South Carolina game:

Quarterback Arch Manning

Newman High School quarterback Arch Manning .(AP Photo/Ted Jackson)

Arch Manning, the latest hyped quarterback recruit from the Manning family, is the top-ranked prospect in the class of 2023. Manning additionally plays basketball for Newman High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Manning has a strong arm, is an accurate passers, and flashes solid athleticism. He is one of the most notable recruits in recent memory.

Wide receiver Dillon Bell

Three-star wide receiver recruit Dillon Bell committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Michigan Wolverines. Bell is a class of 2022 prospect. Dillon Bell plays high school football in Houston, Texas, at The Kinkaid School. Bell played several offensive positions for his team. He plans to attend the Dawgs' SEC opener against South Carolina

Defensive tackle Christen Miller

Georgia Bulldogs recruiting target defensive tackle Christen Miller is ranked as a four-star recruit and is considered the No. 19 defensive lineman in the class of 2022. Christen Miller shared that he will announce his commitment on Jan. 8 at the Adidas All-American Bowl. Miller plays for Cedar Grove High School in Georgia.

Tight end Pearce Spurlin

Four-star class of 2023 tight end recruit Pearce Spurlin III will be at the UGA-South Carolina game. Spurlin, who is committed to UGA, made the trek up from South Walton High School in Florida. Spurlin is coming off a huge game for South Walton. Perhaps he will help recruit Arch Manning.

Defensive end Enai White

Georgia recruiting target Enai White will be at the Georgia versus South Carolina game. White is 6-foot-5 and weighs 230 pounds. On tape, White has an elite burst off the snap and flashes good closing speed. White does a good job of shedding his blocker. White is a talented player out of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is the best ranked player in Pennsylvania and the No. 34 rated player in the country.

Wide receiver Santana Fleming

Class of 2023 wide receiver recruit Santana Fleming is expected to attend UGA's SEC opener against South Carolina. Fleming is a four-star recruit. Fleming plays football for American Heritage in Plantation, Florida. American Heritage has sent numerous top high school players to UGA including Sony Michel.

Offensive lineman Connor Lew

Connor Lew, a three-star class of 2023 recruit, will be in Athens, Georgia. Lew plays high school football for Kennesaw Mountain in Acworth, Georgia. Lew is an interior offensive lineman. He has interest from college football programs like Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, and more.

