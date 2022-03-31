Arch Madness: The Manning family scion heads to Tuscaloosa

The chase for arch manning continues this weekend after stops in Athens to see the Georgia Bulldogs and Austin for another look at the Texas Longhorns. Recently, Texas pulled out all the stops with Sam Ehlinger and Colt McCoy returning to help convince Manning to choose the Burnt Orange.

This weekend it will be the Alabama Crimson Tide that will host the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class. Head coach Nick Saban and the staff are expecting some huge visitors over the weekend alongside Manning. According to Joseph Hastings of On3, this is a “crucial” visit for the Tide. Recent recruiting projections have Texas as the clear-cut favorite to land Manning at this point.

“This is going to be a crucial visit for Alabama,” Hastings said. “Arch Manning is coming off a multi-day trip to Texas that, by all accounts, went as well as the Longhorns could have hoped for. Texas, along with Georgia — a school Manning visited earlier this month as well — pose the biggest threats to Alabama’s chances of landing the Five-Star Plus+ quarterback.”

All is not lost if Manning did opt to join former Crimson Tide OC Steve Sarkisian in Austin. Alabama currently has Jalen Milroe and last year’s five-star signee Ty Simpson waiting in the wings behind Bryce Young. They have recently been among the top teams for Texas A&M decommit, Eli Holstein.

Still, the focus should be on pulling out every trick in the bag to secure the nation’s top recruit. Not that Nick Saban needs to do anything other than show the premier quarterback the Crimson Tide’s trophy room.

