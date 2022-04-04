Arch Madness: Alabama given best chance to land 2023 QB Arch Manning

AJ Spurr
·1 min read
  • Arch Manning
    American football player

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide manage to bring in some of the nation’s biggest recruits every year. Well, there’s a massive name in the 2023 class that Alabama and other programs are trying to bring in.

Five-star quarterback from the 2023 cycle, Arch Manning.

Manning still has one more year of high school football before making a decision. There’s no indication that a commitment from Manning is in the near future.

He is expected to choose from a short list of big-time programs including Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Ole Miss and Clemson.

According to On3, Alabama is given the best statistical chance to land the highly-sought-after quarterback.

The Crimson Tide have a 35.6% chance with Texas just behind at 31.4%, followed by Georgia with 27.2% and then Ole Miss with 3%.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to following along with Manning’s recruiting process, as well as any updates or predictions made available.

