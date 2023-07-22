ARCA SERIES: Rain postpones race at Pocono to Saturday

Jul. 22—LONG POND — Driver introductions were done. The cars were lined up on pit road. The national anthem was sung. All that remained was for the green flag to be dropped.

Mother Nature, however, had other ideas.

A rogue rainstorm passed over Pocono Raceway just before the start of the Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 on Friday evening, causing the ARCA Menards Series race to be postponed. It is rescheduled for Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

That makes an already busy schedule that much more jammed packed. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 is set for noon and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 is at 5:30 p.m. In between is practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400.

Dean Thompson is on the pole for ARCA race after qualifying Friday at 167.401 mph in his No. 15 Toyota. Series points leader and four-time winner this season Jesse Love qualified second in the No. 20 Toyota at 167.115 mph.

Actor-turned-driver Frankie Muniz starts 10th after qualifying at 160.956 mph.

