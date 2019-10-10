ARCA Menards Series releases 2020 schedule

The ARCA Menards Series has announced its schedule for the 2020 season, which includes 20 races at 20 different race tracks.

ARCA also announced the 10-race schedule for the inaugural ARCA Showdown, which will include the top teams in the ARCA Menards Series as well as the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West.

The overall season begins on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Daytona International Speedway and will conclude on Friday, Oct. 16 at Kansas Speedway.

The first race of the ARCA Showdown will be the second event in the overall schedule, a first trip to ISM Raceway in Phoenix, on Friday, March 6. The ARCA Showdown will end on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Memphis International Raceway.

Other schedule highlights:

– The ARCA Menards Series will visit Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday, May 29, the first visit there since Ohio’s Jack Bowsher scored the victory in 1965.

– In addition to Daytona and Phoenix, the ARCA Menards Series will be part of NASCAR Cup Series weekends at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, April 24; Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday, May 21; Michigan International Speedway on Friday, June 5; Chicagoland Speedway on Thursday, June 18; Pocono Raceway on Thursday, June 25; Watkins Glen International on August 18; Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 17 and Kansas Speedway on Oct. 16.

All 20 races are scheduled for live television coverage; eight races will be televised on FS1 and FS2 and 12 races will be televised on MAVTV.

Here are the 2020 schedules:

2020 ARCA Menards Series Schedule

DATE TRACK CITY Saturday, Feb. 8 Daytona International Speedway Daytona, Fla. Friday, March 6 ISM Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Sunday, April 19 Salem Speedway Salem, Ind. Friday, April 24 Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Thursday, May 21 Charlotte Motor Speedway Concord, N.C. Friday, May 29 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, Ohio Friday, June 5 Michigan International Speedway Brooklyn, Mich. Thursday, June 18 Chicagoland Speedway Joliet, Ill. Thursday, June 25 Pocono Raceway Long Pond, Pa. Friday, July 3 Lucas Oil Raceway Brownsburg, Ind. Saturday, July 11 Elko Speedway Elko, Minn. Friday, July 17 Iowa Speedway Newton, Iowa Saturday, Aug. 1 WWT Raceway at Gateway Madison, Ill. Friday, Aug. 7 Madison International Speedway Madison, Wisc. Friday, Aug. 18 Watkins Glen International Watkins Glen, N.Y. Sunday, Aug. 23 Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds Springfield, Ill. Saturday, Sept. 5 Magic Mile at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds DuQuoin, Ill. Thursday, Sept. 17 Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Saturday, Sept. 26 Memphis International Raceway Millington, Tenn. Friday, Oct. 16 Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan.

The following races will also count toward the ARCA Showdown championship:

2020 ARCA Showdown Schedule