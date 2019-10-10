ARCA Menards Series releases 2020 schedule

Daniel McFadin
NBC Sports

The ARCA Menards Series has announced its schedule for the 2020 season, which includes 20 races at 20 different race tracks.

ARCA also announced the 10-race schedule for the inaugural ARCA Showdown, which will include the top teams in the ARCA Menards Series as well as the ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

More: ARCA, NASCAR reveal championship formats for 2020 season

The overall season begins on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Daytona International Speedway and will conclude on Friday, Oct. 16 at Kansas Speedway.

The first race of the ARCA Showdown will be the second event in the overall schedule, a first trip to ISM Raceway in Phoenix, on Friday, March 6. The ARCA Showdown will end on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Memphis International Raceway.

Other schedule highlights:

– The ARCA Menards Series will visit Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Friday, May 29, the first visit there since Ohio’s Jack Bowsher scored the victory in 1965.

– In addition to Daytona and Phoenix, the ARCA Menards Series will be part of NASCAR Cup Series weekends at Talladega Superspeedway on Friday, April 24; Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday, May 21; Michigan International Speedway on Friday, June 5; Chicagoland Speedway on Thursday, June 18; Pocono Raceway on Thursday, June 25; Watkins Glen International on August 18; Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 17 and Kansas Speedway on Oct. 16.

All 20 races are scheduled for live television coverage; eight races will be televised on FS1 and FS2 and 12 races will be televised on MAVTV.

Here are the 2020 schedules:

2020 ARCA Menards Series Schedule

 

DATE

TRACK

CITY

Saturday, Feb. 8

Daytona International Speedway

Daytona, Fla.

Friday, March 6

ISM Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Sunday, April 19

Salem Speedway

Salem, Ind.

Friday, April 24

Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Thursday, May 21

Charlotte Motor Speedway

Concord, N.C.

Friday, May 29

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexington, Ohio

Friday, June 5

Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Mich.

Thursday, June 18

Chicagoland Speedway

Joliet, Ill.

Thursday, June 25

Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pa.

Friday, July 3

Lucas Oil Raceway

Brownsburg, Ind.

Saturday, July 11

Elko Speedway

Elko, Minn.

Friday, July 17

Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa

Saturday, Aug. 1

WWT Raceway at Gateway

Madison, Ill.

Friday, Aug. 7

Madison International Speedway

Madison, Wisc.

Friday, Aug. 18

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Springfield Mile at Illinois State Fairgrounds

Springfield, Ill.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Magic Mile at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds

DuQuoin, Ill.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Memphis International Raceway

Millington, Tenn.

Friday, Oct. 16

Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

 

The following races will also count toward the ARCA Showdown championship:

 

2020 ARCA Showdown Schedule

DATE

TRACK

CITY

Friday, March 6

ISM Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Sunday, April 19

Salem Speedway

Salem, Ind.

Friday, May 29

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Lexington, Ohio

Friday, July 3

Lucas Oil Raceway

Brownsburg, Ind.

Saturday, July 11

Elko Speedway

Elko, Minn.

Friday, July 17

Iowa Speedway

Newton, Iowa

Saturday, Aug. 1

WWT Raceway at Gateway

Madison, Ill.

Friday, Aug. 18

Watkins Glen International

Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Memphis International Raceway

Millington, Tenn.

What to Read Next