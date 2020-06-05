ARCA Menards Series East and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The ARCA Menards Series East and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will resume their 2020 seasons and fans can watch the races live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

The ARCA Menards Series East will run its second race of the season with the Herr‘s Potato Chips 200 presented by Federated Car Care at Toledo Speedway on Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will open its season with the Wade Cole Memorial 133 presented by Dunleavy‘s Truck and Trailer Repair at Jennerstown Speedway on Sunday, June 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Both races will be run without fans, but the live race broadcast on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold will be free for both events.

The ARCA Menards Series East race from Toledo will also air on NBCSN on Thursday, June 18 at 3 p.m. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour opener from Jennerstown will air on NBCSN on Friday, June 26 at 12 a.m.

In addition, fans can catch up on the ARCA Menards season by watching the first four races free on TrackPass. The service also hosts the 2019 Whelen Modified Tour season and nearly 50 long-form documentaries on NASCAR‘s biggest stars, venues and stories.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold is available on desktop web browsers and via the NBC Sports app on iOS and Android phones and tablets, Apple TV (Gen 4), Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AndroidTV, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Chromecast devices connected via HDMI.