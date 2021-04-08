ARCA driver Taylor Gray hospitalized after car crash in North Carolina

Nick Bromberg
·1 min read
MADISON, IL - AUGUST 29: Taylor Gray (17) DGR-Corsley Ford Fusion races through turn one during the ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 150 on August 29, 2020, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Taylor Gray has made 13 career ARCA starts. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ARCA driver Taylor Gray was hospitalized after he was in a single-car crash in Statesville, North Carolina on Wednesday night. 

Gray, 16, was slated to make his Truck Series debut later in April at Richmond. His David Gilliland Racing team said in a statement that Gray was in stable condition and offered no other specifics on the crash or his injuries. 

"The Gray family appreciates your thoughts and prayers and asks that you respect their privacy at this time," the statement said.

Gray has made 13 starts in the ARCA Series and has eight top-five finishes and 12 top-10 finishes. His best finishes are two third-places.

Gray was penalized earlier this year by NASCAR after he filmed himself from the cockpit while testing an ARCA car at Daytona. Gray posted the video to Snapchat. NASCAR fined Gray $1,000 and placed him on probation. 

Gray's brother Tanner has made 31 Truck Series starts over the past three seasons. Tanner Gray moved to NASCAR and the Truck Series after competing in NHRA Pro Stock and winning the 2018 championship. Tanner and Taylor's grandfather is Johnny Gray. He competed in NHRA and is now a part-owner in David Gilliland Racing. 

