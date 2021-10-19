ARCA driver Nick Sanchez set for Xfinity Series debut in 2022

BJ McLeod Motorsports announced Tuesday that ARCA Menards Series driver Nick Sanchez will compete for the organization in “several” NASCAR Xfinity Series races next season.

The 20-year-old from Miami is part of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program. He is third in the ARCA Menards Series standings with eight top-five finishes in 17 starts this season for Rev Racing.

A BJMM release said additional details regarding Sanchez’s race schedule and sponsors will be announced in the near future.

“The significance of this next step is very meaningful for me,” Sanchez said in the release. “It’ll obviously be my first time participating in one of the top three series of NASCAR, which is something I’ve always dreamed of ever since I started racing.

“Since the day I first met BJ, we’ve always been on the same page. We both share the same collective goals for next year and I feel he and his team have made significant strides in performance each year they’ve been in the (Xfinity) Series.

“My main goal next year is to learn and get the most out of the car’s performance, hopefully yielding some good finishes for myself and the team.”

Sanchez has been affiliated with Rev Racing since 2017. In 2017 and 2018, he was part of the organization’s youth development program and competed in Legends cars.

He then transitioned to stock cars in 2019 with Rev Racing’s late model program. That year, he earned late model victories at Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Speedway and Langley (Va.) Speedway. He also made his initial starts in what’s now known in the ARCA Menards Series East.

In 2020, Sanchez finished third in the ARCA East standings before going full-time this year on the ARCA national tour.

Story continues

“We are excited to have Nick make his Xfinity Series debut with our team,” team owner BJ McLeod said in the release. “Nick has proven himself behind the wheel in the ARCA series and he has the drive to make the next step in the Xfinity Series.”

Excited to announce I’ll be joining @TeamBJMcLeod for a multi-race schedule in the @NASCAR Xfinity Series next year. Really cool to get the chance to compete at this level. Looking forward to working and building with this team all throughout next year! pic.twitter.com/BABUxDHDdJ — Nicholas Sanchez (@Nicksanchez080) October 19, 2021

Read More About NASCAR

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson keeps hold of No. 1 after Texas win Texas takeaways: Key moves could lead Ryan Blaney to championship race Kansas entry lists – Cup and Xfinity

ARCA driver Nick Sanchez set for Xfinity Series debut in 2022 originally appeared on NBCSports.com