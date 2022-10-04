Arc-winning jockey Soumillon given the elbow by Aga Khan

Two-time Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe-winning jockey Christophe Soumillon was sacked as the Aga Khan's retained jockey in France on Tuesday after he elbowed a rival out of the saddle.

The firing follows Soumillon's actions against fellow jockey Rossa Ryan during a race in St Cloud last Friday which resulted in the latter falling and Soumillon receiving a 60-day suspension.

"The Aga Khan Studs have taken the decision to cease their retainer with jockey Christophe Soumillon with immediate effect," a statement said.

Soumillon -- one of the world's leading jockeys, who has had two spells as the retained jockey for the Aga Khan from 2002-09 and then from 2014 to this year -- will still be able to don the famed colours should a trainer deem it necessary.

"From this week onwards, Soumillon may still ride in the Aga Khan silks on occasion at the discretion of the French trainers and the Aga Khan Studs team," the statement said.

The 41-year-old Belgian jockey rode both his Arc winners for the Aga Khan, Dalakhani in 2003 and the great Zarkava in 2008.

He finished second on the Aga Khan's Vadeni in Sunday's running of the Arc, which is widely seen as the greatest race in Europe.

Aga Khan Studs said "there is no intention to retain a jockey in France for the foreseeable future."

Soumillon said he was "very disappointed".

"I realise that I have bridges to rebuild," he told the Racing Post.

"I am determined to show commitment and desire to those owners and trainers that wish to engage my services."

- 'Bad publicity' -

Soumillon had enjoyed a successful season up until Friday, riding Vadeni to win both the French Derby and the prestigious Eclipse Stakes in England.

Indeed he signed off at Longchamp on Saturday -- the first day of the Arc festival -- with a win on the Aga Khan's runner Erevann in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein.

However, Princess Zahra, the Aga Khan's daughter, speaking after Soumillon dismounted, made clear her displeasure at the Belgian's actions at St Cloud.

Story continues

"Obviously it was an unconscionable and an unthinkable thing to happen and to do. It was very difficult to watch," she said.

Soumillon -- who like Italian great Frankie Dettori is a charismatic figure in racing and is married to a former Miss France -- was extremely apologetic after the Ryan incident.

He faced a barrage of calls for him to stand down from riding at the Arc weekend at Longchamp, French racing's annual showcase.

Racing rules in France dictate that any suspension begins 14 days after the offence, which allowed Soumillon to ride.

Owners also cannot switch jockeys once they are declared on their horses unless the rider himself decides to withdraw.

David Redvers, a co-owner of a horse Soumillon was due to ride on Sunday, had urged the jockey to do the right thing and not distract attention from the racing.

French racing authority France Galop also made clear they were unhappy at his presence.

"We cannot be happy about what happened yesterday (Friday) and we are not happy about the bad publicity it has brought to racing," said France Galop Chief Executive Olivier Delloye.

Soumillon's talent is not in doubt with over 100 Group One winners all round the world. He has been crowned French champion jockey 10 times and rode a European record 306 winners in a calendar year in 2017.

Perhaps his greatest ride for the Aga Khan came in the 2008 Arc when he guided Zarkava to victory from the tricky stall one -- the first winner to come from there since Prince Royale II in 1964.

However, he is not one to mince his words with his rivals or trainers that have irked him -- Vadeni's trainer Jean-Claude Rouget has said "he can be hot-headed".

Soumillon was already sacked by the Aga Khan in 2009 over derogatory remarks about legendary French trainer and former mentor Andre Fabre. On that occasion the Aga Khan said "human relations have become difficult".

pi/gj