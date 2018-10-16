Arc winner Enable to run in Breeders' Cup Turf

London (AFP) - Enable will attempt to become the first horse to follow victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with success at the Breeders' Cup in the United States, it was confirmed on Tuesday.

Owner Khalid Abdullah's racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe announced the plan to compete in the race at Churchill Downs on November 3.

"No Arc winner has won the Turf, but we're looking for positives," said Grimthorpe in comments reported in the Racing Post. "Most of them to try had a hard, tough season by the time they got to the Breeders' Cup."

John Gosden-trained Enable, ridden by Frankie Dettori, won the Arc for the second year in a row earlier this month.