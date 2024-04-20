Arbroath 1-2 Greenock Morton: Visitors secure Scottish Championship stay and move up to fifth

Robbie Crawford opened the scoring for Morton [SNS]

Greenock Morton are safe from relegation trouble and move up to fifth in the Scottish Championship after beating a dogged Arbroath at Gayfield.

Morton's Robbie Crawford got on the end of Jai Quitongo's neat pass to find the top right corner after the break.

Crawford turned provider, playing talismanic forward George Oakley through on goal.

Veteran Michael McKenna got one back for the already relegated hosts, tapping home Leighton McIntosh's pass.

Morton move a point above Dunfermline Athletic and now also cannot be caught by Queen's Park in the relegation play-off spot.