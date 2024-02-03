Aransas Pass' Hayes rolls up win total as son, Augustus, scores 28 against Taft

Aransas Pass coach Glen Hayes has been coaching high school basketball for nearly four decades, but this season has proved to be extra special for the legendary coach and his family.

Hayes, who has coached three of his sons prior to this season, is in his first coaching his youngest son Augustus who is a freshman on the team.

"This is the fourth son that I've coached and it's always special to coach your own kid," Glen Hayes said. "You kind of expect more out of them so I get on him a little bit more, but he really takes it well and he tries to do what's right. That's what makes him special."

Aransas Pass boys basketball head coach Glen Hayes speaks to the team at halftime during a tournament game at West Oso High School on Dec. 28, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Glen Hayes won his 700th career game during the 2021-2022 season after the Panthers captured a win against Taft on Feb. 4, 2022.

Fast forward to Friday, which is nearly two years to the date of his milestone and the Panthers found themselves on the winning side of a 82-54 District 29-3A win against the Greyhounds to give Hayes 740 career wins and more importantly, keep the Panthers atop the district standings.

Augustus Hayes led the Panthers with a game-best 28 points, including five of the team's 12 three-pointers. Frankie Santiago added 23 points with Joey Figueroa and Garrett Bennett each scoring 10.

"We've got five guys that can take over a game at any time," Hayes said. We never know who can do it. It might be Augustus, Garrett, Frankie. ... Any of those guys. Every one of them have scored over 20 points this season."

Aransas Pass' Augustus Hayes shoots a basket during a tournament game at West Oso High School on Dec. 28, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Augustus Hayes has been paying close attention to his dad's coaching most of his life after serving as the team's ball boy when he was younger.

Now as a freshman on varsity, Augustus has been able to fill in as one of the team's top players with the help of his experience and talking to his older brother's for advice.

"My teammates have been good at helping me out, and I couldn't do it without them," Augustus Hayes said. "Anytime I need advice, I can ask my brothers so that's been good and my dad doesn't treat me any different."

The Panthers are a fairly young team, but each player has continued to buy-in to the team's tradition of playing together, knocking down three-pointers and sharing the basketball.

This year's Aransas Pass team has had to rely heavily on underclassmen with only seven players on varsity. Augustus, alongside Santiago and Connor Cortesio make up three freshmen on the team. Aransas Pass only has one senior this season, along with two juniors and a sophomore.

"This team is full of guys who can pass, dribble, shoot and defend," Glen Hayes said. "That helps a lot as a coach because you don't' have to put guys here or there. I made them learn every position because I knew we were only going to have seven guys."

Aransas Pass' Frankie Santiago makes a basket during a tournament game at West Oso High School on Dec. 28, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Aransas Pass improved to 15-16 overall and 6-1 in 29-3A after Friday's win against Taft.

The Panthers have three games left in the regular season with Mathis, Odem and George West. All three games will be important with the Owls, Pirates and Longhorns fighting for a playoff spot.

"I'd like to see us play intense defense and sharp on offense," Glen Hayes said about the final three district games. "The score will take care of itself as long as we play hard, smart and together. We have three tough teams left and we're so small that any of them can beat us. But three tough games left …. I'd like to win all of them."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Aransas Pass' Hayes wins 740th game as son, Augustus Hayes, scores 28 vs. Taft