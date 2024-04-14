Arabians hold off feisty Tigers in county semifinal

Apr. 14—PENDLETON — The young Alexandria Tigers served notice early they were not scared to face off with the six-time defending Madison County softball champion Pendleton Heights Arabians, even at Legends Field.

But the deep and talented Arabians fought back, took advantage of several key Tigers miscues, held off the upset-minded youngsters for a 7-2 victory and advanced to the Madison County championship game against Lapel.

It was the first loss of the season for Alexandria (4-1), but first-year coach Jared Bourff was encouraged by the effort and believes his team will learn from the defeat.

"There's no such thing as a moral victory, but it really does feel good," he said. "I know 7-2 looks bad, but things got away from us there in the fourth and the fifth, and it really felt like a 3-2 ball game. I feel like we're right there."

It was one of Bourff's many talented freshmen who struck the first blow.

With one out, senior Taylor Roundtree reached on a base hit to left. One out later, Kinley Webb launched a 1-0 offering from Shelby Messer well over the center-field fence to give the Tigers an early 2-0 lead.

With freshman Brynlee Humphries dealing in the circle, it was a 2-0 lead through three innings and had many in the stands wondering if a semifinal upset was in the offing.

"We just weren't expecting it," PH senior Kelsey Day said. "We knew they could be good, but we didn't know how good they are. But really holding them after that two runs was really important."

Day — who will play at Francis Marion after high school — started the Arabians on the road back.

She led off the fourth against Humphries with a long fly to left that eluded left fielder Oliva Jones for a triple. She then scored on a passed ball to halve the Tigers lead to 2-1.

"I knew she was going to throw me inside, so I was ready for that," Day said. "When I rounded second base, I saw (Jones) lying down in left, so I took the extra base. It really got the team going and was exciting."

The Arabians were not done. Two outs later, Morgan Humble walked and Avry Miller reached on a two-base error when a pop up on the infield was misplayed due to miscommunication. Grace Fisher capitalized with a two-run double to give PH a 3-2 lead.

Day tacked on another run in the fifth with an RBI double before the Arabians struck for two unearned runs in the sixth — both scoring on a double by Ari Rector after a throwing error extended the inning.

"The county is going to be good and strong. There's a lot of good young players," PH coach Rob Davis said. "I thought Alexandria and Lapel both came to play."

Humphries pitched seven innings, allowing nine hits and striking out eight batters. Five of the seven runs she surrendered were unearned.

"When I'm thinking about what I'm going to say to the girls, I'm looking at that scoreboard and the only thing I can think about is the three errors," Bourff said. "It's frustrating. I really felt it in the fourth inning when we could have made the play on an easy pop fly."

During the three-run sixth, Day came to the plate needing a home run to complete a cycle but drew a walk.

"I was aware, but I was going to take what they gave me, and if it happened, it happened," she said. "I was not begging for a home run, just looking for a base hit. I kind of thought they were going to walk me. I'm not going to lie."

The run support was plenty for Messer, who was dominant after the first inning. She only allowed four hits after the Webb home run, struck out five batters and stranded five Tigers runners.

