Arabians' Davis, Fox, Raiders' Shores advance to Players Club regional

Jun. 3—NOBLESVILLE — Sunshine and warm temperatures were on the scene Monday at Harbour Trees Golf Club as seven area boys golf teams attempted to continue their 2024 campaigns at the sectional championship.

However, after 18 holes, only two Madison County golfers will advance to regional. Those being Pendleton Heights' Ryan Davis (73) and Hayden Fox (77).

"I think it's a really big opportunity for not just me but for the school," Davis said. "I feel like me and Hayden both have a good chance of making it to state this year."

The afternoon began well for Davis as he was even par (35) through the front nine and was in a four-way tie for second place. To him, it was all about staying calm.

"I just stuck to my game," he said. "The last few holes definitely were nerve-wracking. ... I'm just glad I was able to stay confident in myself. I think that one of the biggest things is to just stay confident and still try to have fun."

In his final nine holes, Davis shot a 38 to keep himself in the chase.

Fox took a 37 on the front nine and fired a 40 to end his round.

With those two and some strong performances from Vance Jarvis (82) and Sam Denney (83), the Arabians looked to capture the third and final advancing spot. However, Fishers and Pendleton Heights tied at 315 once play was finished. It came down to the fifth score, where an 89 for the Tigers was the decider.

The two other top scores from the event were first-place Hamilton Southeastern with a 292 and second-place Noblesville with a 301. Other area scores included Frankton (341), Lapel (347), Elwood (412), Daleville (483), Alexandria (446) and Anderson (478).

Last season, Davis also advanced from sectional, making this his second consecutive appearance at the event. Add in that his last regular season tournament — the Muncie Central Invite — was at The Players Club, which hosts the regional, and he knows what to expect.

"It was pretty bad at the Muncie Central Invite," Davis said. "I had a few shanks, and I shot 77, the worst I've done since freshman year. ... (But) I know what I can do. I shot even par there before in tournaments.

"I feel like if I just play my game and play how I did today, I feel I'm gonna be able to make it out and make it to state."

This is Fox's first time stepping out of the sectional shadow. His fellow Arabian said he just needs to play his game.

"When you play scared, it's probably gonna be a bad day, and you gotta play your game," Davis said. "Golf is a solo sport, and you can't rely on your teammates. You just have to do it yourself."

The Players Club regional will be played Thursday at 8 a.m. Tee locations and pairings are to be determined.

In the regional at Hawk's Tail of Greenfield, Shenandoah finished its season with a 353. However, Coen Shores fired a 78 to take the top individual advancing spot, extending his season to The Players Club regional as well.

