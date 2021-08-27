Ar’Darius Washington has good Thursday practice, WR returns after long absence

Kevin Oestreicher
·3 min read
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Washington Football Team in Week 3 of the 2021 season as they hope to gather more information about the many talented players on the roster bubble. Cut down day will be full of tough decisions, but practice and the remaining exhibition game should make those decisions at least a tiny bit easier.

Thursday’s practice saw a receiver return to the field after a prolonged absence in Deon Cain.

Other than the injury report it was a rather uneventful day, although undrafted rookie safety Ar’Darius Washington impressed.

Thursday also marked the last day of full media practice viewing.

It’s a great thing that wide receivers coach Keith Williams was working with Washington and fellow defensive back Nigel Warrior on footwork. Even though he coaches a different position, Williams has a plethora of valuable NFL experience with a multitude of things to teach young players on both sides of the ball.

Washington stacking good performances is good for his roster standing, especially with the trade of rookie cornerback Shaun Wade. He’ll hope to have another impactful game on Saturday against Washington, as will the many other players fighting for a spot on the final team.

