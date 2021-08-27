Ar’Darius Washington has good Thursday practice, WR returns after long absence

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Washington Football Team in Week 3 of the 2021 season as they hope to gather more information about the many talented players on the roster bubble. Cut down day will be full of tough decisions, but practice and the remaining exhibition game should make those decisions at least a tiny bit easier.

Thursday’s practice saw a receiver return to the field after a prolonged absence in Deon Cain.

Ravens WR Deon Cain (No. 17) is back in uniform after a long absence and participating in positional drills. Still no Sammy Watkins, Hollywood Brown, Miles Boykin or Rashod Bateman, obviously. pic.twitter.com/0EWegSVXxu — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 26, 2021

Ravens OTs Ronnie Stanley and Alejandro Villanueva returned after missing yesterday. G Ben Cleveland is also back after leaving practice early. WR Deon Cain is also practicing after missing a chunk of camp. He’s doing individual work. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 26, 2021

Other than the injury report it was a rather uneventful day, although undrafted rookie safety Ar’Darius Washington impressed.

Not a lot to report from Ravens camp. Deon Cain made it through practice. Tyre Phillips had a leg injury scare but returned. Ar’Darius Washington had a couple of nice PBUs at a not-quite-full-speed practice. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 26, 2021

Ravens practice wrapped up. Another toned-down affair working on specific things. Ar’Darius Washington had two pass breakups. Jaylon Moore made some plays. Deon Cain was reasonably active. Pretty uneventful day. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 26, 2021

Throwback practice drill for the Ravens receivers today: Red Light, Green Light. Keith Williams had the WRs run in a straight line (Green Light), then decelerate and sink their hips as quickly as possible (Red Light), then accelerate again and catch the ball (Green Light). — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 26, 2021

Ravens pass game specialist Keith Williams has had a wide reach in training camp. After practice today, he was doing footwork drills with young DBs Ar'Darius Washington and Nigel Warrior. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 26, 2021

Thursday also marked the last day of full media practice viewing.

After today, no more full practice viewing. The #Ravens move into regular season mode, which allows for media viewing of first 30 mins or so (basically special teams and see who is present) https://t.co/ZpicWn1Ncg — Bo Smolka (@bsmolka) August 26, 2021

It’s a great thing that wide receivers coach Keith Williams was working with Washington and fellow defensive back Nigel Warrior on footwork. Even though he coaches a different position, Williams has a plethora of valuable NFL experience with a multitude of things to teach young players on both sides of the ball.

Washington stacking good performances is good for his roster standing, especially with the trade of rookie cornerback Shaun Wade. He’ll hope to have another impactful game on Saturday against Washington, as will the many other players fighting for a spot on the final team.